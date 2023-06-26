3 reasons Browns will win AFC North in 2023, and 2 they won’t
The Cleveland Browns have a shot at winning the AFC North, but it won't be easy. Here are 3 reasons they can do it and 2 reasons they could fall short.
By Randy Gurzi
There are plenty of reasons for optimism this year as the Cleveland Browns have put together a solid offseason. They're now just under a month away from kicking off training camp in West Virginia and hopes are high for them in 2023.
Here, we look ahead to the regular season and identify three reasons they could finally win the AFC North for the first time since their re-birth in 1999. Conversely, we will also identify two reasons they won't be able to take the North.
Why the Browns will win the AFC North: Shored up major weaknesses
This has definitely been an aggressive offseason for Cleveland's general manager Andrew Berry. He went out and shored up as many weaknesses as he could — and he did a great job in this endeavor.
Berry added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, and safeties Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod in free agency. Then, he traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets and defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings.
Last year, they felt good about their roster but quickly found out there were some rough spots with defensive tackle standing out like a sore thumb. Adding Tomlinson helps shore this up and they even added some depth with Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, and Siaki Ika.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, they have to feel as though this is the best roster they've had in recent memory — and it's hard to find a glaring weakness. That alone gives them plenty of confidence that they can compete with anyone, and make a run at the AFC North title.