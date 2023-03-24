3 reasons the Cleveland Browns could still disappoint in 2023
It's hard not to get too excited about what the Cleveland Browns have done so far this offseason. After hearing over and over how bad their cap situation was and how they had no Round 1 pick to add talent, the Browns were able to put together an impressive collection of additions.
They've shown an aggressive approach as they brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Elijah Moore, Juan Thornhill, and Jordan Akins. That's just the recognizable names as they also picked up some special teams help and depth at defensive tackle.
In addition to these moves, they re-signed some important in-house free agents such as Anthony Walker, Jr. and Ethan Pocic. Naturally, that has fans feeling optimistic once again but as we've seen over the past two seasons, it's best to try and controls some of the grand predictions.
Here, we look at three reasons to still have some concern heading into the 2023 season.
3. A lot of new pieces
As good as the moves have been, there's once again a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, including the presence of a new coordinator as Jim Schwartz has taken over for Joe Woods.
While the coordinator change is new, the Browns have had a lot of roster turnover throughout Kevin Stefanski's reign as head coach. Their defense was solid near the end of the 2020 season and showed flashes during the 2021 campaign but overall, they've been trying to find the right collection of defenders.
We've also seen when big changes are made, time is needed for them to figure out how to work together. That was a major problem in 2022 even when they did return several of the starters. With their defensive line practically new, outside of Myles Garrett, and a safety coming over, they might need a couple of weeks to get on the same page.