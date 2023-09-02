3 recent NFL roster cuts that could interest the Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns already added a few players who were released by opposing teams but there are a few more that should pique their interest
By Randy Gurzi
1. Raequan Williams, DT
One of the more surprising cuts this offseason for the Carolina Panthers was Raequan Williams. While the 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle isn't a household name, he had been turning heads all summer.
Williams was expected to make the 53-man roster with Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire calling him the "team's biggest riser."
"Williams, who felt like the team's biggest riser of the summer, seemed much closer to grabbing a prime opportunity than a pink slip. Following last week's departure of nose tackle Marquan McCall (another relatively shocking decision), the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder felt like a shoo-in—and perhaps even a starter—given his strong training camp and disruptive preseason outings."
Cleveland is set with their starting defensive tackles now that they have Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris. But on the bench, things aren't as impressive. Yes, they're bringing Maurice Hurst back but their only other options are Jordan Elliott and Siaki Ika.
At this point, Ika is a developing nose tackle who could specialize in run-stuffing but Elliott is likely only still on the team due to the guarantees in his contract. That might be enough to keep him in Cleveland but it would be nice to see them go after someone who could be an upgrade.
Williams is currently back on the Carolina practice squad but that doesn't keep him from signing with a new team. And the Browns might find that upgrade in him.