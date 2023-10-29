3 Seattle Seahawks to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8
These 3 Seahawks look to advance their team to 5-2 against the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against Pete Caroll and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Both teams currently sit at 4-2 and are eager to advance to 5-2.
These two franchises both have dominating defenses that hold opposing teams to under 350 yards per game (Cleveland: 243 YPG - Seattle: 322 YPG).
Keep an eye on these 3 Seahawks as they look to stay alive in the NFC West:
3. Kenneth Walker III, RB
Kenneth Walker III has been carving up opposing run defenses this season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 109 carries, with the ninth most rushing yards in the National Football League.
Walker III keeps Seahawks drives alive with his legs, currently sitting at 11th in the league for rushing first downs with 25.
- 6 Games
- 109 Carries
- 450 Rushing Yards (75 YPG)
- 6 Rushing Touchdowns
- 25 Rushing first Downs
Look for Walker III to be used frequently against Cleveland’s shut down defense as a way to keep the ball moving down field,
2. DK Metcalf, WR
DK Metcalf has been relatively silent compared to previous seasons, with only 32 targets so far this season, Metcalf is looking has yet to get his opportunity to break out in a big way.
Last season, he was Geno Smith’s favorite target, being targeted 141 times, logging 1,048 receiving yards, and pulling in six touchdowns.
- 22/32 Receptions
- 337 Receiving Yards
- 2 Touchdowns
- 18 First Downs
Look for DK Metcalf to attempt and break 100 receiving yards for the second time this year and put Seattle in a great spot to secure their week 8 win.
1. Bobby Wagner, LB
Bobby Wagner is the Seahawks leading tackler with 63 total tackles in 2023.
Wagner has had two games with over ten total tackles, which has contributed to Seattle’s run defense that has only allowed 523 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns all season.
- 6 Games
- 63 Total Tackles (35 Solo - 28 Assisted - 3 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
Look for Bobby Wagner to try and contain Cleveland’s run game to under 100 rushing yards and keep them from advancing deep into Seahawks territory.