Browns vs. Seahawks: Prediction and odds for Week 8
The Cleveland Browns are underdogs on the road, but can they pull off an upset against the Seahawks in Week 8?
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson will miss his third game of the season, although he's truly been out for four of the Cleveland Browns contests. Since a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, Watson has thrown just five passes and completed one — while also throwing a pick.
That came last week when he tried to go against the Indianapolis Colts but P.J. Walker had to come on in relief. In Week 8, they will travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks and again, it will be Walker under center.
Can they pull out another close win? Let's first look at who the favorite is, then dive into that question.
Browns vs. Seahawks odds for Week 8
Cleveland will head to Seattle as a slight underdog, with a spread of +3.5. The moneyline is +162 for them and -194 for the home team. The score is expected to be lower than the last time we saw the Browns (77 points total between the two teams) with the over/under at 37.5.
Browns vs. Seahawks prediction for Week 8
Cleveland has been fortunate the past couple of weeks. They've made some mistakes that have put them in a hole but still found a way to pull out back-to-back one-score wins. Now, they look to keep their winning streak rolling against the Seahawks, who are also coming in at 4-2.
Seattle is typically a tough place to play but the Browns have been rallying around one another. They also have one of the best defenders in the entire game, Myles Garrett, who can make life miserable on Geno Smith.
Look for Garrett to again come up big for the Browns as he shuts down the Seahawks late in the fourth to lead his team to a third narrow win in a row.
Prediction: Browns 17, Seahawks 16