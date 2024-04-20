3 small-school steals the Browns can draft in late rounds
These small-school prospects could have a big future
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns understand the value of late draft picks. They might have built this team primarily with early selections, trades, and free agency signings but general manager Andrew Berry has also found success with Day 3 prospects.
Donovan Peoples-Jones is one example as the former sixth-round pick had a good run in Cleveland before being traded. They also landed Cameron Mitchell in around 5 last season and he played well when called upon.
Knowing they could strike gold with late picks, Berry even picked up an additional seventh-rounder when he traded Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans.
While we don’t know exactly what positions they might still need once we get into Day 3, here’s a look at three small-school prospects who could be added late — yet prove to be draft steals.
3. Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State
Georgia State doesn't produce a lot of NFL talent but Jontrey Hunter could be the exception.
Standing 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, Hunter played outside and inside linebacker during his collegiate career. His versatility should appeal to the Browns, who have dealt with a lot of injuries at linebacker in recent years.
Hunter finished his time at GSU with 232 tackles which is sixth in school history. He added seven forced fumbles which is the most in their history and picked up three interceptions as well. His fearlessness when attacking the ball carrier and propensity for forcing fumbles will appeal to many NFL teams.
In Cleveland, Hunter would start as a special team’s ace but there's a chance he could develop into more down the road.