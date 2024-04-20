3 small-school steals the Browns can draft in late rounds
These small-school prospects could have a big future
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth
The Browns shared some good news when they said Nick Chubb was starting to run again as he continues to progress in his rehabilitation. The hope is that he’s going to be back earlier than expected (some said November) and be the lead ball carrier again for the Browns.
They did protect themselves with the signing of D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Plus, Jerome Ford is returning for his third season, so this should still be a decent ground attack for the Browns. However, there’s no guarantee that Chubb will return to the player he once was.
As great as he is and as much as we all would love to see him excel and continue to be the same player, this is the second serious injury he had on the same knee. And he’s quickly approaching the age of 30. That’s why would make a lot of sense for Cleveland to try and find his successor in this upcoming 2024 NFL draft.
That doesn't mean they should draft a running back early. Cleveland has other holes to address first such as offensive tackle, and they could use another wide receiver just in case they’re unable to extend Elijah Moore or Amari Cooper.
That means they should look in the mid to late rounds and Jaden Shirden from Monmouth could be a target.
Shirden is under 200 pounds (195) but is incredibly light on his feet. He’s quick, shifty, and decisive with two years of premium production on his resume. As a potential seventh-round pick, Shirden could prove to be a steal.