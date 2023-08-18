3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Browns tie against Eagles
• Cade York whiffed in the end
• Mohamoud Diabate has a night
• Browns have a tough decision to make at WR
By Randy Gurzi
Browns dud: Cade York, K
At first, it felt as though Cade York finally turned a corner after struggling to start the year.
York had to come into this one feeling the pressure after missing the only two field goal attempts he had taken thus far in the preseason. Despite these struggles, head coach Kevin Stefanski continued to show faith in him, saying he just needed to work through the issues he was having.
On Thursday night, York started to make his coach look good when he drilled a kick from 43 yards in the second quarter. He not only had enough room for it to go through from 55-plus yards, but it was right down the center.
That seemed to help him find his confidence as he hit the next two kicks as well, making it from 37 yards out and then 43 in the fourth quarter.
But then, things fell apart at the end of the game.
With just under two minutes to go, York attempted to break the 18-18 tie with a 47-yard kick — but he was wide right. He originally was bailed out by the Eagles who were flagged for an illegal formation.
York then missed the next kick from 42 yards, going wide left this time.
Cleveland continues to insist he's a young kicker who just needs time but this surely won't be the last game impacted negatively by missed kicks if he doesn't get it figured out in a hurry.