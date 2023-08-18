3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Browns tie against Eagles
• Cade York whiffed in the end
• Mohamoud Diabate has a night
• Browns have a tough decision to make at WR
By Randy Gurzi
Browns standout: Austin Watkins, Jr., WR
There wasn't much noise when the Browns signed Austin Watkins but the former USFL standout has been making more than enough since joining. Entering their third preseason game, Watkins has easily been the best wideout on the team. On Thursday, he made sure that remained the case.
Watkins put up his first triple-digit game, going over the century mark as he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown from Kellen Mond. As impressive as that catch and run was, it wasn't even his best play on the drive.
Just a couple of plays earlier, Watkins got the offense moving when he pulled in a one-handed catch for 23 yards.
Watkins finished the night with seven receptions for 139 yards and scored his second touchdown of the preseason.
At this point, it's going to be hard to keep Watkins off the 53-man roster. The Browns are deep at wideout with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell who all feel like locks. They could also have Marquise Goodwin back, as he's out dealing with blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Even with the depth, it feels as though they have to keep Watkins. He's done too much to expect all 31 opposing teams to pass on him should he be exposed to waivers.