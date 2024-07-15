3 stats where Cleveland Browns could regress in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Expectations can be hard to live up to and the Cleveland Browns set the bar high in 2023. Despite a revolving door at quarterback — and injuries across the board — they won 11 games and made it into the playoffs. They now hope to stay healthy and make another run.
It won't be easy, because it never is in the NFL. Still, it would be a surprise to see the Browns have a lackluster campaign. That doesn't mean they won't have some regression this year and these three stats could be lower in 2024.
Defensive Interceptions
2023 Stats: 18
League Rank: 3rd
Cleveland's defense did an excellent job not only shutting down opposing offenses but they took the ball away with ease. In addition to forcing 14 fumbles, they were third in the league with 18 interceptions. Martin Emerson, Jr. led the way with four while Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward, D'Anthony Bell, and Greg Newsome tied for second with two.
It would be nice to see them do the same this season but that might not be the case. In 2022, the Browns had just 11 picks with many of the same players in the secondary. Turnovers come in bunches and the Browns were fortunate in 2023. It wouldn't be a shock to see fewer bounces go their way this year.
Defensive yards surrendered
2023 Stats: 4,593
League Rank: 1st
Myles Garrett won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after being the leader of the No. 1 defense in the league. The Browns needed that with so many injuries on offense.
This year, they're bringing all their stars back for another round and improved at linebacker with the addition of Jordan Hicks. So why might they see regression here? Simple — their strength of schedule is ridiculously hard.
Cleveland has the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Both teams are capable of putting up points in a hurry. After a few games against suspect offenses, they have a gauntlet before the bye week consisting of the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers.
As if that wasn't enough, they close out the year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens. They can still pull off enough wins — even against those teams — but they'll need more points since they're bound to give up some.
Rushing Yardage
2023 Stats: 2,017
League Rank: 12th
12th in the league wasn't incredibly high but it was more than expected with Jerome Ford leading the charge. This year, Ford is joined by D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, and eventually, Nick Chubb will be back.
Even som there's a chance they don't cross 2,000 yards as they did in 2023. There are several reasons for this, the first being Deshaun Watson. If he stays healthy, Foreman and Ford will get touches but this will be a pass-first offense.
Throw in Ford and Hines being strong options in the passing game and that could be another factor.
Last, there's Nick Chubb. The Browns want him back at 100 percent and there's a belief he will return earlier than originally anticipated. Having said that, he's coming off severe knee surgery and hasn't started cutting on that knee yet. When he returns, Cleveland will bring him along slowly.
By the end of the season, he might be racking up 20 touches per game but the goal will be to have him playing his best football — and being completely healthy — by the postseason.