3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of Kevin Stefanski heading into 2023
- No more QB controversy
- Helped get Deshaun Watson back on track
- AFC North will be brutal in 2023
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is under a lot of pressure to get his team into contention in the AFC North during the 2023 season. He helped lead the Browns to a playoff win in his first year on the job back in 2020 but the team has followed that up with two straight losing seasons, including a last-place finish in the AFC North last year.
The 2022 season could be viewed as somewhat of a wash for Stefanski, but there's really no doubt that the Browns need to perform in 2023, or else it could end up being another major head coaching change soon in Cleveland. What are the biggest strengths and weaknesses Stefanski has entering his fourth NFL season? Let's take a look.
Top 3 strengths, 2 weaknesses for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Strength no. 1: Off-field issues not a hurdle for the QB1
Relatively speaking, off-field issues are not a hurdle for the QB1 of the Cleveland Browns -- Deshaun Watson. At this point last year, Browns fans were forced to temper their expectations pretty substantially knowing that Watson was going to miss 11 games due to suspension. The season, as a result, was kind of a wash in that regard. The Browns had to live with the results of the 2022 season knowing their long-term plan wasn't yet in place.
Now that Deshaun Watson is available for all practices and games, not suspended by the league, it seems obvious to point this out as a major strength for Kevin Stefanski. He's not dealing with a suspended QB1. He doesn't have to juggle trying to have success with the backup QB and planning for the eventuality of Watson joining the team.
Although there's still the question about whether we're going to get the 2018 or 2019 version of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, Stefanski at least isn't dealing with a QB controversy.