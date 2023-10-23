3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Browns sloppy win over Colts
• Dustin Hopkins is the MVP right now
• Myles Garrett for DPOY?
• Should Browns have sat Deshaun Watson for another week?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Stud: Kareem Hunt, Running Back
Cleveland's rushing attack took a huge hit in Week 2 when Nick Chubb went down but so far, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt have been getting the job done. This isn't to say either — or even the pair combined — replaces what Chubb brought to the table, but they have kept the ball moving on the ground.
That was again the case in Week 7 with both players doing their part — although Hunt was the one they really relied upon when it mattered. His numbers weren't great with 31 yards on 10 attempts but he was able to score twice, including the game-winner. That one came on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line and was anything but easy as No. 27 barely got the ball into the end zone.
Hunt was questionable leading into the game so his gritty performance deserves to be applauded. He's not the player he once was but he continues to step up when asked.
The veteran was needed in this one after Ford got the ball rolling with a 69-yard touchdown on just the third offensive snap of the game but had to exit with an ankle injury.