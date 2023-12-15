3 surprise trade targets for Cleveland Browns in 2024 offseason
Andrew Berry has had no problem swinging for the fences and could do so again for the Cleveland Browns this coming offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Joey Bosa, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
For the past several years, the Browns have been adding veterans to play alongside Myles Garrett and have had mixed results. They had success with Olivier Vernon after trading for him from the New York Giants, but he also had to deal with injuries during his two years in Cleveland.
After that, it was Jadeveon Clowney, who they added in free agency ahead of the 2021 campaign. Clowney was excellent that year and returned for 2022 as well. Unfortunately, he was unhappy with the coaching staff during that season and wound up being sent home before the year was out. He even took some unnecessary shots at Myles Garrett on the way out.
This year, Za'Darius Smith is the veteran across from Garrett and he's been another solid addition. He has just 3.5 sacks but according to PFF, he's the 27th-best EDGE in the NFL this season. He's not getting home as much as he would like but he's still generating pressures at a high rate and is a disruptive force. He's also set for free agency in the offseason and might not be back.
Unless they believe Ogbo Okoronkwo is ready to take over his role, they could be back in the market for a defensive end in need of a new home. One surprise option could be Joey Bosa, a former Ohio State standout. Bosa is currently on the IR and has struggled to stay healthy over the past two years. However, when he's on the field, he's an absolute game-wrecker for the L.A. Chargers.
In 93 career games, Bosa has 67 sacks and 86 tackles for a loss. With the Chargers potentially moving on from head coach Brandon Staley, they could be looking to unload players and rebuild. If so, the Browns could attempt to bring in the 28-year-old and boast an insane pass rush.