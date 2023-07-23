3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Browns training camp
- A sleeper in the WR room
- An underrated addition at TE
- An exciting rookie DE
Cleveland Browns rookies have already reported for training camp, but the entire roster is set to join them on July 22 for practices that will be closed to the public before Browns fans are able to watch the team for some select practices in August. Even with limited access, fans should be keeping notes on certain players over the next handful of weeks who are making an impression early on in camp.
This is a Browns roster with extremely high expectations for the coming season. It feels like everyone knows the defense is going to be good, but so much hinges on the play of Deshaun Watson at the quarterback position. Beyond that, any great team in the NFL needs guys to step up and provide quality depth at key positions, and the Browns look like they have that all over the roster.
There's no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL, but anytime you can get "unexpected" contributions from guys, it can really boost your chances throughout the season. There are some Cleveland Browns players flying a bit under-the-radar heading into training camp that fans should have their eyes on.
3 under-the-radar players Cleveland Browns fans need to keep tabs on at training camp
3. Isaiah McGuire, defensive end
Getting Za'Darius Smith in the mix certainly gives the Cleveland Browns a dynamic duo of veterans and established players who will bring consistency on a weekly basis. With that being said, you need to have waves of pass rush in the NFL and the Browns worked this offseason to upgrade their second and third waves in that particular category.
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Browns landed former Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire, a big player off the edge who brings a ton to the table in terms of his size, speed, explosiveness, and versatility to line up all over the defensive front.
McGuire posted a RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of 9.53 which scored 77th overall out of all defensive end prospects over the last 30-plus years. His combination of size and athleticism is rare, but his productivity isn't limited to the weight room or the Scouting Combine. He racked up 14.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles last season for the Tigers.
Over the course of training camp and preseason games, McGuire (jersey #57) is going to be one of the team's more fascinating rookies to watch because of his athletic and physical profile as well as the Browns' obvious need for an upgrade in the pass rush department opposite Myles Garrett.