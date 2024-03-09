4 affordable free-agent targets for the Browns this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have already cleared plenty of cap space which should allow them to make a few moves in free agency. They're most likely not done, however, as general manager Andrew Berry can open up much more room before the start of the new year on March 13.
While they have the ability to do whatever they feel necessary, the Browns aren't expected to completely throw caution to the wind. There are already reports they're looking to trade a defensive back after years of spending heavily in the secondary.
Knowing they're trying to find the right mix of aggressiveness and responsibility, let's check out four free agents who would fill holes in the roster without doing too much damage to the bottom line.
4. Tyrel Dodson, Linebacker
Far from a household name, Tyrel Dodson went from an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M to a starting linebacker for the Buffalo Bills. After playing sparingly early in his career, Dodson had a breakout season in 2023 with 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He proved to be a strong defender against the run but was also able to hold his own in pass coverage.
In Cleveland, they find themselves in need of linebackers with Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all hitting the open market. Adding Dodson, who is predicted to make under $5 million this year, and re-signing Takitaki would be enough to not only keep the unit strong but it could be an improvement upon their 2023 trio.
Having said all of that, there could be some backlash for the Browns should they make this move. Dodson was suspended during his rookie season when he pled guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges after being accused of domestic violence. There have been no incidents since then so it shouldn't be a concern that would keep him from playing but it's something to consider for a franchise that already took a chance on Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson.