4 big takeaways from Browns win over the Texans in Week 16
The Cleveland Browns won on the road in Week 16 and here are four big takeaways from the game
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns continue to win the Amari Cooper trade
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys foolishly traded Amari Cooper for a late-round pick. They even claimed afterward they made the right move as they were able to use that money to pay for Dalton Schultz (who is now gone and played against Cleveland this weekend for the Texans) and Michael Gallup (who has been a problem for them). They also had to pay Ezekiel Elliott for one more season before being able to move on.
The simple fact that they paid the wrong people led to Cooper joining the Browns and he will now be in their record book forever. On the opening play in Week 16, Cooper caught a 53-yarder to go over 1,000 yards on the season. He’s now the first player to ever do so in back-to-back seasons for Cleveland — and the first player since Ozzie Newsome to go over that mark more than once for the Browns.
Cooper has been insane since Joe Flacco took over, with that 53-yarder making it two weeks in a row where he hauled in a pass over 50 yards. He also made it two in a row with over 100 yards after he topped that stat when he took a deep pass in for a touchdown from 75 yards out. This time, he took it a step further, going over 200 on the day. As great as the deep receptions were, his best play was a sideline catch for 13 yards on fourth-and-eight
Ahead of the season, some fans were clamoring for another No. 1 wideout. However, Cooper continues to prove he’s a top-tier wideout, especially when there’s competent quarterback play. He finished this one with 265 yards and three touchdowns — and now has four career games with 200-plus yards. He also has the record for the most receiving yards in a game for the Browns, passing Josh Gordon.