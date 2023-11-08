4 Bold Browns predictions: Deshaun Watson continues to progress against Ravens
Deshaun Watson takes another step for the Cleveland Browns in these 4 bold predictions in Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a lopsided 27-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They were able to take it to a team with just one win but don’t expect them to apologize for taking care of who was on the schedule.
Instead, look for them to try and build upon the success they had against the Cards. They’ll need to do exactly that if they plan on knocking off the Baltimore Ravens, who are the top team in the AFC North.
Cleveland knows this is a huge game and they also know they have the talent to come away with a win. That victory could be even more likely should these three bold predictions come true.
4. James Proche II scores a TD against his old team
One of the surprises for Cleveland in Week 9 was seeing how quick James Proche II was. A former sixth-round pick out of SMU, Proche spent the first three seasons of his career in Baltimore.
This year, he signed with the Browns practice squad ahead of the Week 9 meeting with Arizona as they looked to replace Donovan Peoples-Jones. He wound up doing that as he not only wore his old number but took over punt return duties. He finished with 55 yards and had a long of 17, but it could have been more. Proche also had a 20 and 16-yard return negated by penalties.
After his performance, Proche was signed to the active roster and should be the return man once again. In this first bold prediction, he takes one back to the house, making his old team regret letting him walk.