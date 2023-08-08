4 Bold Predictions for the Browns against the Commanders in Preseason Week 1
• Demetric Felton looks like RB3
• Cameron Mitchell has a day
• DTR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs and throws a TD
If fans were polled pre-game as to which player they were most excited to see in the preseason, it's likely the winner would have been Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
An electric dual-threat quarterback from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson is expected to be groomed as a potential No. 2 behind Deshaun Watson. While he's not likely ready for major snaps as a rookie, he had the makings of a preseason star — and he didn't disappoint in his debut.
DTR easily took the lead in the fight for the QB3 spot by completing 8-of-11 passes for 82 yards and throwing the go-ahead touchdown. He added 36 yards on the ground as well, showing off his rushing ability.
If that wasn't enough to get fans pumped, DTR proved he's not afraid of getting hit either. His first drive ended with a touchdown from Demetric Felton and on the play, Thompson-Robinson handed the ball off before going out and throwing a lead block.
On top of that, his passes just seemed to have more life on them than Kellen Mond's. While Mond didn't play terribly, he wasn't on the same level in this outing and relied too heavily on the check down. Thompson-Robinson, on the other hand, looked to move the ball downfield.
In this final bold prediction, DTR continues to shine against Washington and widens the gap between himself and Mond. Look for him to throw another touchdown pass while also breaking off a long run for another score.