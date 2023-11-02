4 Bold Predictions: Browns defense makes life tough on Cardinals in Week 9
• Special Teams stays special
• Moore and Njoku go for 6
• Clayton Tune will be under pressure
By Randy Gurzi
1. Starter or not, DTR throws a TD pass
There's no word just yet on whether or not Deshaun Watson will play in Week 9 but we do know that P.J. Walker is still in line to start if he can't go. Kevin Stefanski said as much on Wednesday and while not everyone is on board, Walker does deserve some credit for leading the team on two game-winning drives.
Despite this, the terrible interception he threw in Week 8 that ultimately led to a defeat is still fresh in everyone's minds. This is why there were rumors that Dorian Thompson-Robinson could be the one they turned to against Arizona.
If Cleveland did go this route, it would have been a gutsy call. DTR has all the talent needed to succeed but when he got his chance against the Ravens in Week 4, it was ugly.
That doesn't mean the coaching staff has given up on him. In fact, they even used him against the Seahawks early in the second quarter when he came in and flipped a pass to David Njoku for a nine-yard gain. He quickly returned to the sideline but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come back in Week 9.
In this final bold prediction, Kevin Stefanski shakes things up in the red zone in an attempt to get the offense into the end zone. This winds up working as DTR throws his first touchdown pass as a pro.