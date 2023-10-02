Cleveland Browns 3 Duds (and 2 studs) in upsetting Week 4 loss to Ravens
• Jerome Ford hasn't been ideal as RB1
• DTR struggled in his first start for the Cleveland Browns
• Maybe we should stop running with Moore?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
This preseason, Dorian Thompson-Robinson became a star. The rookie fifth-round pick from UCLA was electric with both his arm and legs. He did enough that the Cleveland front office decided to trade Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for a mid-round pick.
Of course, the hope is that you never need your backup but the Browns were banking on DTR being able to guide the offense should Deshaun Watson go down. Sunday was the first time he was called upon and it didn't take long to start asking if trading Dobbs was a mistake.
The former Cleveland backup has been good with Arizona and even led them to a win over Dallas in Week 3. As for DTR, he struggled mightily in his first start.
Thompson-Robinson was praised for his poise and confidence but didn't show either in Week 4. Instead, he made some bad decisions and threw an interception in the first half that led to the Ravens first points. The only positive thing to say in this regard was that he could have easily thrown three, so one wasn't as bad as it could have been.
When all was said and done, DTR had just 121 yards on 19-of-36 passing. He finished with no touchdowns and had three interceptions. It was far from the game anyone expected and could have the coaching staff wondering if they need to consider making P.J. Walker the No. 2 quarterback in the future.