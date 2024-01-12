4 bold predictions in Browns Wild Card game against Texans
The Cleveland Browns look to move to Round 2 of the playoffs and that could happen if these 4 bold predictions come true
By Randy Gurzi
This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns take the field in NRG Stadium as they face the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Since returning to the league back in 1999, the Browns have only made it to the postseason three times but they’re suddenly looking more consistent since two of those have happened in the past four years.
2023 was especially impressive since they overcame injuries to star players such as Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. They even started five different quarterbacks with four of them earning victories.
That’s why they enter this weekend full of confidence despite being the road team. They know they can beat any team and that includes the Texans — who they defeated in Week 16. Securing that win would be even more likely if these bold predictions come true.
4. Ronnie Hickman continues to shine with playoff INT
Undrafted out of Ohio State, Ronnie Hickman not only made the roster in Cleveland but he ended up playing in 10 games with four starts. Pressed into action when Rodney McLeod and Grant Delpit were sent to the IR, the rookie safety stepped in and was exceptional.
He finished with 25 tackles and three pass defenses while also recording a pick-six against the New York Jets. Hickman is known for his ability as an ‘in the box’ safety but surprised with his coverage skills. Against Houston, they’ll be leaning on him once again even with Delpit returning from the IR.
In this first bold prediction, he continues to shine and records an interception against C.J. Stroud — his former collegiate teammate. Stroud doesn’t throw many picks but this defense can bring the heat and force the rookie into making a crucial mistake.