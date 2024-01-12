4 bold predictions in Browns Wild Card game against Texans
The Cleveland Browns look to move to Round 2 of the playoffs and that could happen if these 4 bold predictions come true
By Randy Gurzi
3. Amari Cooper goes for 150 yards, two TDs
The last time we saw Amari Cooper suit up was against the Texans in Week 16. He had a career day that afternoon, catching 11 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns. That was an elite performance that will go down in the record books.
Cooper set the record for the most yards in franchise history that day while also becoming the first player in team history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Unfortunately, it also wound up being his final regular-season appearance.
A heel injury kept him out in Week 17 against the New York Jets. The following week, he sat out with the rest of the starters with nothing to play for against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was sidelined early in the week as the team began to practice but considering he attempted to go in Week 17, it's a safe bet Cooper will be out there against Houston — which is what he's saying leading up to the game.
While he's not likely to repeat his insane performance in the playoffs, he should be able to continue to find openings in their secondary. And Joe Flacco has shown he will throw the ball to No. 2 early and often. That will be a recipe for another huge performance as Cooper racks up 150 yards and a touchdown in this bold prediction.