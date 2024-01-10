Browns news: Injuries continue into playoffs with 7 players missing practice
The Cleveland Browns news round-up focuses on the first practice as the team prepares for the Wild Card Round
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the regular season, the Cleveland Browns have dealt with one injury after another. They hoped by giving their starters time off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 that they could finally get some of them healthy again. That wasn't the case when they took the field for practice on Tuesday.
Seven players were out including Amari Cooper, who hasn't played since he had 265 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 16. He tried to go in Week 17, but was a game-time scratch. That makes it seem likely he will be able to suit up when they face Houston again. The story on their latest injuries and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns injuries: 7 miss first playoff practice; significant kicker update — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"All year long, the Browns have played it safe with important players nicked up but, on the first day of playoff practice, there is concern that seven players were unable to or didn’t practice due to some kind of injury:"
"WR Amari Cooper - Heel and rest
K Dustin Hopkins - Hamstring
RB Kareem Hunt - Groin
CB Greg Newsome II - Knee
RB Pierre Strong - Back
WR Cedric Tillman - Concussion
S Juan Thornhill - Calf"
All of these injuries are concerning given the Browns had a week off for their starters but the most worrisome might be Dustin Hopkins. Kevin Stefanski said it's unlikely he plays against the Texans and while Riley Patterson has been just fine, no one gives them the same confidence Hopkins does.
Joe Flacco Offers Stirring Quote About What It Takes to Win in the Playoffs — Madison Williams, SI.com
“But it’s just about playing fundamental, physical football and playing a full 60 minutes. And no matter what’s going on at the moment, being able to keep the blinders on and keep moving forward.”
The Browns are very fortunate to have Joe Flacco who has had a ton of success in the postseason. He's been able to put the blinders on a lot throughout his career, even showing some of that in 2023 when he responded well to turnovers. He's a savvy veteran and a great leader for a team looking to make a run.
