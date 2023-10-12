4 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns face 49ers in Week 6
• Elijah Moore finally scores for the Browns
• Myles Garrett outshines a DPOY
• The Warden gets it done
By Randy Gurzi
This weekend, the Cleveland Browns exit their bye and will host the San Francisco 49ers. It won't be an easy matchup by any means, with the Niners coming into town with a perfect 5-0 record. They're also fresh off a convincing 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Throw in the fact that Cleveland is potentially going to be without Deshaun Watson for the second game in a row and this one is expected to be the toughest test this team has had in quite a while.
Having said all that, anything can happen on any given Sunday. That's why there's still a shot the Browns pull this off — and it will be easier to do if these four bold predictions come true.
4. Elijah Moore scores his first TD with the Browns
One of the more infuriating plays in Cleveland's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 was when Elijah Moore lost 20 yards on a receiver reverse. The Browns have tried to get him involved in the ground game all season and this time, he ran backward to try and escape the tackle — resulting in a massive loss that nearly cost them their only three points of the game.
The good news is that the Browns are rumored to be changing the way they use Moore. After four weeks of giving him the ball on the ground (which resulted in three rushing yards), he's expected to be a traditional wideout again — which should help their struggling offense.
In our first bold prediction, this results in Moore not only having his best output of the season but also in him scoring his first touchdown with the Browns.