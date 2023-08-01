4 Bold Predictions for the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game
• Ronnie Hickman shows out
• Kellen Mond won't go down without a fight
• Browns WR depth goes very deep
By Randy Gurzi
3. Nate McCrary steps up in the RB3 battle
Entering this game, it feels as though Demetric Felton is the favorite for the third spot on the running back depth chart. One main reason is his talent as a receiver, which could make him an enticing third-down option.
However, that guarantees him nothing. Cleveland knows they have options, including moving Elijah Moore into the backfield on third downs.
If they believe Moore is good enough in this role to use the formation on a semi-regular basis, that could lead toward a shift in philosophy at RB3. Maybe they instead decide to go with a third back who is more of a traditional runner, such as Nate McCrary.
Whether or not that's the way things shake out when the 53-man roster is announced won't be known after this game. But this bold prediction is that McCrary makes a strong case for himself against the Jets.
McCrary has just one carry in his NFL career and he lost a yard on that attempt. Despite this, he was a preseason star for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He's still a long shot with the Browns but has an extra preseason game to try and convince the staff that he's a better option than Felton.