4 Bold Predictions for the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game
• Ronnie Hickman shows out
• Kellen Mond won't go down without a fight
• Browns WR depth goes very deep
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kellen Mond shows us why he stuck around in 2022
Another mid-round pick in 2021 that made his way to Cleveland in 2022 was quarterback Kellen Mond. Taken in Round 3 by the Minnesota Vikings, they wound up moving on when Kevin O'Connell took over as head coach and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took the reins as general manager.
Cleveland decided to claim Mond and they then kept him on the 53-man roster all season. Initially, he was the third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. Then when Deshaun Watson was activated after returning from suspension, Mond survived as Dobbs was released.
That worked out for Dobbs, who had a cup of tea with the Detroit Lions before starting two games with the Tennessee Titans. He then returned to Berea this offseason and is set to back up Watson. There's also rookie Dorian Thomspon-Robinson, who is likely to be a preseason star.
On Thursday, both Mond and Thompson-Robinson are sure to see the field quite a bit with early indications having Mond starting. With him potentially getting the start, he has a huge opportunity to show why the Browns had him stashed on the 53-man roster all season.
This final prediction is that Mond leads the offense on two touchdown drives, including one where he runs the ball in for six.
It might not be enough for him to make the final roster in Cleveland but could help him land a backup spot elsewhere in the league.