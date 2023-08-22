4 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4 vs. Chiefs
• Josh Dobbs holds onto QB2
• Diabate's stock soars
• Cade York redemption tour begins
By Randy Gurzi
3. Mohamoud Diabate picks off a pass
Against the Eagles, the Browns had an undrafted rookie show out. Mohamoud Diabate had been turning heads in practice but before this one, he was relatively quiet during the games. That changed and it changed in a hurry.
Diabate recorded a tackle in the end zone on the Eagles' first drive, which resulted in a safety. He shot the A-gap as soon as the ball was snapped and was untouched on his way to Kenneth Gainwell.
He wasn't done here either.
Later in the same game, Diabate forced a fumble when he punched the ball out of Trey Sermon's hand. In all, he had eight tackles as well as the safety and forced fumble.
Now heading into the final preseason game, he's put himself in a position to claim one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. It won't be easy for him with three established starters as well as a couple of special teams standouts such as Matthew Adams and Jordan Kunaszyk ahead of him. There's also Tony Fields, who has stepped up whenever called upon.
With all that being said, Diabate has proven he belongs in the NFL, and in this bold prediction, he makes an even stronger case to make the team when he records his first interception of the preseason.