4 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns in Week 3 against Tennessee Titans
• Hunt has a triumphant return
• Watson finds his rhythm
• Myles Garrett shows out
By Randy Gurzi
If there was anything positive to take from the Cleveland Browns Week 2 loss, it would be that they played on Monday Night Football. That means they have a shorter week that will allow them to move on quickly.
While fans were still reeling from the game, Cleveland was already game-planning for the Tennessee Titans, who come to town in Week 3. Also at 1-1, the Titans aren't a team to take lightly. But there are several areas the Browns can take advantage of.
With that being said, here are four bold predictions for Cleveland in Week 3.
4. Grant Delpit gets another interception
Jim Schwartz has already completely turned the Browns' defense around. The veteran defensive coordinator has his players flying all over the field as they're attacking the ball with extreme confidence.
Several players are standing out but none has made as huge of a leap as Grant Delpit.
Throughout the first two games, he's been arguably the best player in their secondary — and that's a huge compliment since the secondary has been fantastic. Delpit has 14 tackles, two pass defenses, and recorded an interception and fumble recovery against the Steelers.
Against the Titans, his excellent performance should continue. Ryan Tannehill was able to play clean in Week 2 but in Week 1, he had three interceptions — meaning he will throw it up for grabs. Throw in the fact that Schwartz spent the past two seasons in Tennesee, and the Cleveland defense should have a good idea of what to expect.
This bold prediction is that Delpit continues to make plays and makes it two games in a row with an interception.