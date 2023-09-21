4 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns in Week 3 against Tennessee Titans
• Hunt has a triumphant return
• Watson finds his rhythm
• Myles Garrett shows out
By Randy Gurzi
3. Kareem Hunt runs a TD in his return to the Browns
With Nick Chubb officially out for the season, the Browns will be turning to a familiar face. While Kevin Stefanski said Jerome Ford would remain the lead back, Cleveland wanted to bring in a veteran presence which they found in Kareem Hunt.
The NFL rushing leader back in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Browns before hitting free agency this year. He visited with several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints — and it seemed for a while he was going to sign with New Orleans.
A deal was never officially struck and Hunt decided to wait and while he is heartbroken over his friend's injury, he's still happy to be back with his hometown team.
What really made the decision to sign Hunt easy for Cleveland is his knowledge of the offense. He spent the last three years working with Kevin Stefanski, putting up his best campaign in 2020 when Chubb missed four games due to a knee injury.
That year, Hunt had 1,145 yards from scrimmage with 824 coming on the ground. He seemed to have lost a step, however, with just 3.8 yards per attempt in 2022. Even so, he's someone who won't need time to learn the playbook.
Due to this, Hunt should get several touches in Week 3. This bold prediction is that he turns at least one of those into a touchdown.