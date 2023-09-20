Fan favorite Kareem Hunt visits with Browns following Nick Chubb injury
The Cleveland Browns will be without Nick Chubb for the remainder of the 2023 season after a horrendous knee injury took him out of Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Second-year running back Jerome Ford stepped up his game and took over the RB1 role, finishing the game with 16 carries for 106 yards.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Browns had former running back and Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt at their facilities for a visit.
Hunt and the Browns couldn’t come to an agreement this offseason, which led Hunt to test his luck with free agency.
Despite meeting with teams such as the Saints and the Colts, Hunt has remained on the market heading into week 3.
Hunt previously played the last four seasons in Cleveland, rushing for 1,874 yards on 442 carries and 16 touchdowns.
He was a part of the Browns unstoppable ‘two-headed monster’ backfield that also featured Nick Chubb.
With no clear RB1 on the roster, bringing back a former fan favorite is just what the Cleveland Browns need to rejuvenate their offense, which looked defeated following Chubb’s exit.
Despite reports coming out of Berea this offseason that Kareem had “lost his speed” and previous contract negotiations, the fact that Hunt already has a solid relationship with the locker room and knows the playbook could only help Cleveland find their offensive rhythm moving forward.