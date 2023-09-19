4 options at running back for Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb injury
• Browns know Claeb Huntley can pick up yards in a hurry
• James Robinson is a former 1,000-yard back
• Rams are shopping this RB at the right time
By Randy Gurzi
2. Kareem Hunt, Free Agent
Back in 2017, Kareem Hunt was one of the hottest names in the entire NFL. A third-round pick out of Toledo, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,327 for the Kansas City Chiefs. He added 455 yards as a receiver with 11 total touchdowns.
He was released due to off-field issues and finished his time in K.C. with 2,151 yards on the ground and 833 through the air with 25 touchdowns.
After his release, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns and spent the next four seasons with his hometown team. Hunt wound up appearing in 49 games for Cleveland and put up 1,874 rushing yards and 973 receiving with 23 total touchdowns.
He was especially impressive in 2020 when Nick Chubb missed four games with a knee injury, finishing with 841 rushing yards and 304 receiving.
Hunt hit free agency this offseason and the Browns were reportedly not interested in bringing him back, saying they felt he lost a step. He has visited with several teams and at one point, it appeared he was set to sign with the New Orleans Saints.
That never happened and Hunt is still there. He might not be as explosive as he once was but he's a savvy veteran who already knows the offense. That makes him a player to watch should Cleveland be interested in bringing in some help.