4 Browns who could lose their spot on the roster to a rookie in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Maurice Hurst, DT
The biggest name on this list belongs to Maurice Hurst, who first signed with the Browns in 2023. It was a roll of the dice by general manager Andrew Berry since Hurst missed the entire 2022 campaign and had dealt with injuries throughout his career.
Hurst played in 13 games before being sent to the IR, but he was very impressive when he was healthy. The veteran defensive tackle had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks while coming off the bench. He even recorded one of the more impressive interceptions of the season for Cleveland when he hauled in his own batted pass against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cleveland re-signed Hurst for one year this offseason and he re-joins Shelby Harris — who also had a strong campaign last year. Neither is the long-term answer, however, which is why Michael Hall, Jr. was their first pick in the draft.
On paper, Hall is sitting behind Hurst and Harris and could spend the year getting acclimated to the speed of the pro game. He could also prove to be ready as soon as he arrives, which could be to the detriment of Hurst.
In the end, there will be snaps for everyone — especially if there are any injuries — but it might be tough to keep the explosive rookie sidelined.