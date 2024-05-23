Dawg Pound Daily
4 Browns players who are already turning heads at OTAs

Which Browns players are making waves during OTAs?

By Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jeudy / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
OTAs are underway for the Cleveland Browns who held their first two practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and will wrap up their first session on Thursday. They will have a few days off then practice again from May 28-30.

While the offseason program is still fresh, players are already standing out. Here's a look at four Browns who are already turning heads.

4. Jamari Thrash, Wide Receiver

During rookie minicamp, Jamari Thrash was showing off his skills. The fifth-round pick out of Louisville wasted no time showing why former All-Pro wideout Steve Smith loved his upside and now that he's at OTAs, Thrash continues to make people believe he has a bright future.

Thrash got deep a couple of times and on one play, he hauled in an impressive catch on a pass from Jameis Winston. He's shown the speed and separation ability that helped him land a shot in the NFL and will make it hard for former third-round pick David Bell to make the final spot at wide receiver.

Thrash has also shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to make the team. During rookie minicamp, he said he's likely going to get a shot at returning kicks. He hasn't done so since high school but he has the skill set to make it work — and the more you can do, the better the chances of making the 53-man roster are.

Of course, the Browns have Nyheim Hines who is set to be the primary returner but having a backup ready to go is a must — as they learned over the past two years with Jakeem Grant.

