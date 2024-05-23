4 Browns players who are already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
OTAs are underway for the Cleveland Browns who held their first two practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and will wrap up their first session on Thursday. They will have a few days off then practice again from May 28-30.
While the offseason program is still fresh, players are already standing out. Here's a look at four Browns who are already turning heads.
4. Jamari Thrash, Wide Receiver
During rookie minicamp, Jamari Thrash was showing off his skills. The fifth-round pick out of Louisville wasted no time showing why former All-Pro wideout Steve Smith loved his upside and now that he's at OTAs, Thrash continues to make people believe he has a bright future.
Thrash got deep a couple of times and on one play, he hauled in an impressive catch on a pass from Jameis Winston. He's shown the speed and separation ability that helped him land a shot in the NFL and will make it hard for former third-round pick David Bell to make the final spot at wide receiver.
Thrash has also shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to make the team. During rookie minicamp, he said he's likely going to get a shot at returning kicks. He hasn't done so since high school but he has the skill set to make it work — and the more you can do, the better the chances of making the 53-man roster are.
Of course, the Browns have Nyheim Hines who is set to be the primary returner but having a backup ready to go is a must — as they learned over the past two years with Jakeem Grant.