4 Browns players who are already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
One of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jeudy made his practice debut in the orange and brown this week. The sample size might be small but so far, Jeudy has been making plays — and showing off his versatility.
Spencer German of Browns Digest said Jeudy was "everywhere," lining up on both sides of the field as well as in the slot. He said Jeudy even took reps in the backfield, which might sound familiar — since the Browns tried this in 2023 with Elijah Moore. Although, that never panned out.
"It felt very reminiscent of what the Browns were hoping to do with Elijah Moore last year, only it never really came to fruition. It's still early on in the process of implementing new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's scheme but if what the Browns showed is any indication of what's to come, Jeudy could end up being that hybrid weapon they've been looking for." — German, Browns Digest
Jeudy seems to take a lot of unfair criticism from his Denver days and is a far more accomplished receiver than Moore. During his first season in Cleveland, Moore had 640 yards on 59 receptions which were both career highs. Jeudy, on the other hand, topped Moore's best campaign in three of his four seasons, with the only exception being in 2021 when he missed seven games due to injury.
None of that is said to knock Moore, but just a reason to believe the early hype surrounding him could lead to something in the regular season.