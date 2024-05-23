4 Browns players who are already turning heads at OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jameis Winston, Quarterback
After getting work in during the team's first practice session on Tuesday, Deshaun Watson had a day of rest. Or at least a day of resting his shoulder.
As part of his rehab work following offseason shoulder surgery, Watson didn't throw but was on the field with his team. He even took "mental reps," where he did everything except throw the football.
With him taking it easy, the door was open for Jameis Winston to show off his arm, which is exactly what he did. Winston, who was the No. 1 overall pick out of Florida State in 2015, looked calm, confident, and sharp in his first practice with his new team. Again, we know it's early and they're in shorts and no pads but Winston seemed to have a firm grasp on the offense and was distributing the ball to every player.
This offseason, the Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal which caused a stir. He comes in as a replacement for Joe Flacco, who won over the fan base by going 4-1 down the stretch and guiding the team into the playoffs.
Flacco, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts, won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in his lone season with the Browns. As good as Flacco was last year, it's hard to watch Winston throw the ball and not believe they upgraded the position behind Watson.