4 Browns under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
By Randy Gurzi
Over the past several years, the Cleveland Browns have done a great job of building up their roster. That was evident when they had to continually turn to the bench throughout the 2023 campaign yet kept finding ways to win. An 11-6 season led to their second playoff berth in four years and they then saw four members of the organization win an award at the NFL Honors show.
While all of that is true, there are always a few players on every team that don't wind up living up to expectations. Here we look at four such players who are still under contract with the Browns but fans are ready for them to move on.
4. Michael Woods, WR
Cleveland took Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and while his final season with the team was one to forget, he did have three impressive campaigns wearing the orange and brown. Fans thought the Browns struck gold again in 2022 when they took Michael Woods II from Oklahoma in the same round.
Despite minimal production during his collegiate days, Woods possessed a skill set that could help him develop into a weapon in the NFL. He entered camp as a rookie and was impressive not only when it came to route running but he caught just about everything that was within reach. He was slowed by injuries but appeared in 10 games, mostly getting snaps on special teams.
With just five receptions for 45 yards, he entered the offseason ready for more and became a player to watch — before another injury set him back. This time, he suffered a ruptured Achilles while working out, sending him to the IR.
Already out due to his injury, Woods was suspended for the final six games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Fans can be forgiving but when a player finds himself in trouble before even being able to establish himself, that's asking a lot.