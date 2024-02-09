Browns news: Cleveland dominates during NFL Honors
The Cleveland Browns took home several awards during the NFL Honors award show
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were one of the best stories to follow throughout the 2023 NFL Season and they were well-represented during the NFL Honors award show. Cleveland saw four different members of the organization take home awards with Kevin Stefanski winning his second NFL Coach of the Year Award while Myles Garrett took home the coveted Defensive Player of the Year trophy.
They also saw defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz honored as the Assistant Coach of the Year and Joe Flacco took home the Comeback Player of the Year trophy. Today's news round-up looks at each of the awards taken home by the franchise.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns DC Jim Schwartz named AP 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year — Michael Baca, NFL.com
"Schwartz's aggressive scheme did wonders for a Browns defense that finished first in the league in yards allowed (270.2 per game), tied for fifth in takeaways (28) and sixth in sacks (49) in 2023. Compared to last year's numbers -- 331.2 YPG, 10 takeaways, 34 sacks -- Schwartz's first year in Cleveland unlocked the potential of a talented Browns defense that disappointed in the recent past."
Jim Schwartz was tasked with turning around the Cleveland defense and he did exactly that in 2023. The Browns were able to win 11 games despite losing several key players on both sides of the ball and it was Schwartz' unit that kept things rolling for much of the year. That turnaround led to a very well-deserved award for the veteran coach.
Kevin Stefanski voted AP NFL Coach of the Year, first Browns coach to win award twice — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"But there’s no denying Stefanski deserves the prestigious award for guiding the Browns to only their third playoff berth since 1999 — he owns the last two — despite losing Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin and other key players to season-ending injuries."
For some reason, there are those who have yet to buy into Kevin Stefanski as the Browns head coach but the fact that he's won this prestigous award twice in four years is all the proof needed to show he's the right man for the job.
Myles Garrett wins Defensive Player of the Year while T.J. Watt sulks at home — DPD
Myles Garrett was the favorite to win the award but it seems as though T.J. Watt was still upset about not winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Garrett did deserve the award, no matter what Steelers fans or players think, as he was the primary reason the Browns defense was so dominant throughout the year.
Joe Flacco named Comeback Player of the Year after stellar run with Browns — DPD
While he hilariously claimed he didn't deserve the honor recently, Joe Flacco still took home the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. His five-game stretch with the Browns was magical and will now go down in the history books.