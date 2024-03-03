4 Browns WR targets who stood out at the Scouting Combine
Which wide receiver prospects made a case for themselves on Saturday?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Xavier Worthy, Texas
Oftentimes, we're all guilty of putting too much stock in the 40-yard dash. It's hard not to do because players who can score in a hurry are a lot of fun to watch and seeing guys burn up the turf in Indianapolis can be exhilerating. Especially when they set a record while doing so.
That was the case with Xavier Worthy as the Texas product broke the record set by John Ross in 2017. Ross put up a 4.22 and Worthy initially tied that with his unofficial mark. But then when the official numbers came in, he had a 4.21, which was a new high.
Worthy then called it a day so we didn't get to see him do the gauntlet — which is a more telling drill for wideouts. Even so, he did enough to improve his stock by showing just how fast he is.
Of course, the game isn't played by running 40 yards in a straight line. Thankfully for Worthy, there's more to his game than that. As a junior, he topped the 1,000-yard mark with 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He also put up 371 yards and a touchdown on punt returns as well.
Cleveland needs someone who can stretch the field and they can use help in the return game. Worthy was already someone they showed interest in and his performance on Saturday only strengthens the case that he should be a target.