Browns ideal prospect Xavier Worthy sets new NFL Scouting Combine record
The Browns need speed on offense and Xavier Worthy has speed to spare
By Randy Gurzi
Xavier Worthy said he wanted to break the NFL Scouting Combine record of 4.22 in the 40-yard dash and he did exactly that.
On Saturday, Worthy ran an unofficial time of 4.25 which would have been enough for him to be the fastest receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. He wasn't satisfied though and gave it a second attempt. That proved to be a wise move as he set a new record with a 4.21.
Worthy first believed he tied the record as his unofficial time was 4.22 but when the official numbers came in, he was able to top the record set by John Ross back in 2017.
Cleveland Browns were surely paying attention as Worthy set the record
For the past several years, the Cleveland Browns have been trying to get more speed on offense. They went after Anthony Schwartz in the 2021 NFL Draft after he broke a 4.3 during his Pro Day at Auburn. When he didn't develop into the receiver they hoped he could be, they signed Marquise Goodwin in 2023.
Goodwin also let them down and is unlikely to return in 2024. That means the Browns will again be looking for a deep threat and they were already showing interest in Worthy.
The Texas product was one of several wide receivers Cleveland met with early in the week. They seem intent on adding wide receiver help and Worthy makes sense as a third option alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.
While at Texas, Worthy had 197 receptions for 1,014 yards with 26 touchdowns. He was also used on punt returns — another area the Browns could use help — returning 40 punts for 564 yards with one touchdown.