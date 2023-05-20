4 Cleveland Browns candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Randy Gurzi
We're in a dull period of the offseason now as the NFL Draft is behind us and training camp is still a couple of months away. However, that won't stop us from looking ahead in preparation for the Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp.
This year, the Browns will head to West Virginia for camp, which is a change-up from their norm — which is to stay in Berea. Once there, the fight for the 53-man roster will take off. With that being the focus of camp, here are four players who could be in a lot of trouble this summer.
4 Cleveland Browns who could be in trouble
4. Joe Haeg, OT
A former stand-out from North Dakota State, Joe Haeg was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts and spent four seasons with them before heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He was also nearly able to score a touchdown on a trick play in Super Bowl LV, but the pass fell incomplete.
Still, he won a Super Bowl ring with them before heading to the Steelers in 2021. Then in 2022, he signed with Cleveland, giving them an experienced reserve tackle. So far, he has yet to suit up for the orange and brown, spending all of the 2022 campaign on the IR.
Now, he joins a crowded roster with Dawand Jones and James Hudson III serving as the reserve tackles. Both youngsters would likely be used ahead of Haeg as the Browns could save $2 million by moving on from the veteran.