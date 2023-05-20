4 Cleveland Browns candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Randy Gurzi
2. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE
Seventh-round picks don't always make the roster and the Browns have been especially bad at selecting players in this round historically. But in 2022, they added Oklahoma defensive end Isaiah Thomas and he put together an impressive preseason.
He did enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and he ended up playing in 10 games as a rookie. While he ended up with just 162 snaps, he made the most of those opportunities with nine tackles, one sack, and two passes batted down.
That was enough to generate some excitement about what he could do going forward but now with training camp nearing, it seems as though he has an uphill battle to even make the roster.
Cleveland did some work on their defensive line in the offseason, signing Ogbo Okoronkwo and trading for Za'Darius Smith. They also added Isaiah McGuire out of Missouri in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Throw in All-Pro Myles Garrett and second-year player Alex Wright (who was a third-round pick and started five games as a rookie), and Thomas is now sixth on the depth chart at defensive end.
Barring any injuries, that means he's likely on the outside looking in. And while Cleveland would love to keep him on the practice squad, he might not clear waivers.