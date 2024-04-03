4 Cleveland Browns who need to change the narrative in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
There are issues surrounding Deshaun Watson that he’s never going to be able to redeem himself from. But for these purposes, we’re looking solely at what he’s done — or hasn’t done — on the field since joining the Cleveland Browns.
Watson was added in a blockbuster trade which included three first-round picks and a third-rounder being sent to the Houston Texans. The Browns then signed him to a massive five-year extension worth a fully guaranteed $230 million.
Cleveland took a massive PR hit for bringing in the troubled Watson and the contract didn’t help that perception. They were banking on his performance being worth it but so far, that hasn’t been the case.
Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 and was inconsistent in the six he did suit up in. The hope was that he would have knocked all the rust off for 2023 but again, he was up and down for six games — and missed 11. This time it was a shoulder injury that sent him to IR and it was a tough pill to swallow after he had his best performance of the season in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Now heading into his third year with the team, Watson needs to prove he’s not a bust. The Browns are continuing to build around him and now it’s going to be up to him to prove them right.