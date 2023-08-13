4 Cleveland Browns who stood out on offense against Washington
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been electric in the Hall of Fame and first preseason game. He builds off his impressive Hall of Fame Game performance and is making a strong case to be QB2 for the Browns this season. In the preseason game vs the Washington Commanders Dorian completed 9-of-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 3rd quarter to David Bell with a 142.5 passer rating.
He also racked up 11 yards on the ground showing a little bit of his duel-threat ability. He did all of this in only one-quarter of play. As the preseason goes on I believe he will continue to stand out in the quarters he is on the field. After watching his play the last couple of weeks it leads one to wonder how he was able to fall to the fifth round in this year's draft.
Thompson-Robinson has simply outperformed both Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs so far. Along with having a similar play style to Deshaun Watson, he will be a great fit for the offense. In my mind, he is going to secure the backup spot behind Watson with ease. He leaves Browns fans wanting more after every drive he leads the offense.