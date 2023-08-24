4 Cleveland Browns who could be traded before the start of the 2023 season
These 4 players are on the roster bubble and could be traded by the Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 1 roster cuts
By Randy Gurzi
1. A.J. Green, Cornerback
Originally undrafted out of Oklahoma State, A.J. Green signed with the Browns in 2020 and earned a hefty guarantee in the process. Cleveland believed in Green enough to guarantee $145,000 of his contract, which was the most for any undrafted rookie that season.
He was released but then added back via the practice squad. By his second year, however, he was a regular contributor in their defense.
Green now enters his fourth season with 31 appearances and two starts. He has 39 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two interceptions to his name. But he's also buried on a very talented depth chart.
Cleveland currently has Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson, Mike Ford, and Cameron Mitchell on their roster. That pushes Green to the edge of the bubble and he could very well be a casualty when the 53-man roster is announced.
If he is released, there's a chance he could be retained on the practice squad once again. But there's also a chance someone will bring him in since he has the talent to play.
Rather than lose him for nothing, the Browns might want to see if a cornerback-needy team is willing to part with some draft capital in exchange for the fourth-year pro.