4 Cleveland Browns who could be unsung heroes in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Training camp starts for the Cleveland Browns on July 24 as the team will meet at The Greenbrier in West Virginia once again. They'll eventually return to Berea, where they will have six open practices.
The goal is to get better than they were in 2023, which won't be easy. Despite suffering through several injuries, the Browns were 11-6 last year and that has them looking at a high bar. If they're going to meet expectations, they'll need their stars to rise to the occasion. They're also going to need more from these four players who could turn out to be unsung heroes in 2024.
4. Jordan Akins, Tight End
Signed to a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, Jordan Akins was seen as a potential hidden gem. He spent five years with the Houston Texans, even returning in 2022 after briefly signing with the New York Giants. Akins was coming off his best season as a pro with 495 yards and five touchdowns and had experience working with Deshaun Watson.
Unfortunately, the first year wasn't as strong as it seemed it would be. Akins finished with just 15 receptions for 132 yards and a career-low 8.8 yards per reception. Thankfully David Njoku had enough production for multiple tight ends but with Harrison Bryant gone — and no real experienced options to back up Njoku — Akins needs to provide more this season.
He has the talent to do so and perhaps a healthy Watson could make all the difference. They won't need Akins to put up huge numbers but if he can simply be a reliable weapon, especially in the red zone the way Bryant was, he will make an impact.