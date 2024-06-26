Browns officially announce public training camp dates
The Cleveland Browns officially announced they will hold six themed training camp practices that will be open to the public this summer at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. For the second consecutive year, the Browns will kick off their training camp in West Virginia at the Sports Performance Facility at The Greenbriar Resort on July 25th and run through August 2nd.
The Browns will return to Northeast Ohio on August 4th for their first public training camp practice, beginning at 2 p.m., with gates opening an hour prior to practice. Each training camp session will feature a theme highlighting local groups, organizations, and fans. Along with the theme days will be features such as The Puppy Pound, 40-yard dash, Browns Pro Shop, and various local food trucks and businesses.
Training Camp Dates Open To The Public:
- Sunday, August 4th - 2 pm (Theme: Youth Football)
- Tuesday, August 6th - 4:15 pm (Theme: Stay In The Game! Attendance Network)
- Thursday, August 8th - 2 pm (Theme: Browns Backer Presidents)
- Monday, August 12th - 2 pm (Theme: Rainbow Day: University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s)
- Tuesday, August 20th - 1:30 pm (Theme: Military Appreciation)
- Wednesday, August 21st - 1 pm (Theme: Social Justice/ #BeTheSolution)
Tickets will become available to Browns season ticket holders on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10 AM and to the general public on Thursday, July 18th, at 10 AM. Fans will need to register for tickets on ClevelandBrowns.Com, and are able to register for up-to four tickets to each account for one practice session.