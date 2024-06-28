4 Cleveland Browns who could be unsung heroes in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver
When the Browns made Cedric Tillman their top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, it was a bit of a surprise. It's not that he was a bad value at No. 74 overall but they had just traded for Elijah Moore and used a third-round pick the prior year on David Bell. To top it off, there weren't many dots connected between the team and player before the selection was announced.
It was said later Cleveland was drawn to him due to his size, which was stressed due to Deshaun Watson's preference. Tillman, who stands 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has the perfect build to match up with anyone on the boundary, which was a need for the Browns.
As a rookie, he put up modest numbers with 224 yards on 21 receptions. Heading into his second year in the league, the team's expecting more and he reportedly showed up to the offseason program ready to meet those expectations.
With Amari Cooper holding out, Tillman arrived in excellent shape and stood out in drills. He's been working on his route running as well as his ability to high-point the ball, which would help him in the red zone. He's even earning the praise of his teammates as he's become a mentor for rookies Jamari Thrash and Ahmarean Brown.
Tillman still needs to prove he can get it done during the regular season but with training camp ready to start, he's said to be pushing Elijah Moore for snaps.
In a pass-heavy league, there's no such thing as too many good receivers, so the Browns have no issues with a potential log jam. They'll also be just fine with Tillman taking a step forward this year.