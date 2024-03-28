4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
Making the Browns roster in 2024 won't be easy
By Randy Gurzi
Another offseason full of moves from general manager Andrew Berry has the Cleveland Browns roster as competitive as ever. They added new starters in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Jordan Hicks as well as several depth pieces including quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Nyheim Hines, and special teamer/cornerback Tony Brown.
With those moves behind them, the Browns are focused on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Even before they add some rookies, however, there are already a handful of veterans who are unlikely to make the 53-man roster in 2024. Here we look at four such players who could be in danger of losing their spot.
4. James Hudson III, OT
When Cleveland used a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on James Hudson III, it felt like a solid move. A former Michigan Wolverine, Hudson finished his career with Cincinnati and had the makings of a future NFL left tackle.
Throughout his first three seasons in the league, Hudson has been given several opportunities but has yet to take advantage. Hudson has appeared in 45 games with 14 starts, including seven this past season. When pressed into action, Hudson has been an issue, especially in pass protection.
Looking to improve their depth, the Browns signed Hakeem Adeniji, who has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. He might not have as many starts as Hudson but the Browns are looking to improve a position of weakness. Due to that, there's a good chance they also add a rookie in the upcoming draft, making Hudson a candidate to be released before Week 1.