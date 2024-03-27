3 prospects Browns can draft to make Deshaun Watson's life easier
These 3 prospects should be on the Browns radar in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Like it or not, and some really don’t like it, Deshaun Watson is going to be the player the Cleveland Browns lean on the most for the foreseeable future. While they have a strong enough roster to win without him, he’s the one they believe will put them over the top.
Of course, that hasn’t happened yet. Through two seasons, Watson has played in just 12 games as he’s gone through an 11-game suspension and then dealt with shoulder injuries throughout 2023.
Looking ahead to 2024, they’re banking on a healthy No. 4 to take their next step. With that in mind, they could target these three draft prospects to make his life easier going forward.
3. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Cleveland is going to give Jedrick Wills every chance to start at left tackle in 2024 but there’s no way he remains the starter beyond that without massive improvement. That’s why it makes sense for the Browns to take advantage of a stacked OL class. The only question is whether they look for a potential starter in Round 2 or Round 3.
If they elect to wait until the third, Patrick Paul is a player to watch. The Houston product met with the Browns during the NFL Combine and has a lot to offer. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 331 pounds, Paul has the size to match up with any opposing lineman. He also displayed adequate athleticism although he’s still a work in progress.
If Cleveland wants to land a player who needs time to develop but has a high ceiling, this could be their guy. It might not make a huge impact in 2024 but Paul could make Deshaun Watson feel much more comfortable in 2025 and beyond.