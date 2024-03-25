Browns 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft adds perfect Jedrick Wills replacement
This is the year the Browns can land a stellar LT
By Randy Gurzi
We're roughly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. From April 25 through April 27th, the entire league will be in Detroit as the new class of rookies find out where their professional careers will begin. For the Cleveland Browns, they'll once again be absent on Thursday night — barring a trade — with their first selection coming in Round 2.
For the past two seasons, the Browns haven't made a pick until Round 3. The Deshaun Watson trade sent their first round selections from 2022 through 2024 to the Houston Texans and they traded their second pick in each of the last two drafts as well. Hopefully, we will finally see them make a pick in Round 2 this season and then in 2025, they'll again take part in Day 1.
Here, we dive into our latest mock draft, and there will be no trading down. Instead, Cleveland stays put and lands a potential starter at No. 54.
Round 2, Pick 54: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Jedrick Wills hasn't done enough to keep the left tackle job beyond this season. He's not going anywhere due to his contract and right now, he's the best option they have. Looking beyond 2024, however, it's hard to see Wills being the starter unless he has a breakout campaign.
Fortunately for the Browns, this is the year to land a replacement. This class is loaded with offensive line talent and at No. 54, they land Kiran Amegadjie from Yale. A 6-foot-5, 318-pound prospect, Amegadjie has surrendered just one sack over the past three seasons and nine hurries over the past two.
As good as he's been in pass protection, he's been even better against the run. The only concern with Amegadjie is the level of talent he faced, which is why it's ideal for him to be a backup in 2024. He can play if needed, making him an ideal No. 2 behind Wills, but the focus should be on him taking over full-time in 2025.